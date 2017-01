BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick Community Education Foundation raised more than $50,000 to complete its Annual Fund campaign.

Founded in 2014, the independent nonprofit benefits teacher-led programming in Brunswick’s public schools, and has awarded more than $75,000 in grants to date.

Only School Department employees are eligible to apply for funding. Applications for the next round of grants are due Jan. 15. Further information can be found at BrunswickCEF.org.