Brunswick driver charged with OUI, hit and run

BRUNSWICK — A bicyclist received serious injuries July 29 after being hit by an allegedly drunken driver who then fled the scene.

Brunswick emergency rescue services responded after receiving a call at 10:45 p.m. Saturday that the cyclist had been struck by a car and was lying on Bath Road.

The cyclist, 23-year-old Jonathan Menard of Brunswick, was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland with serious injuries, according to a statement from Cmdr. Mark Waltz.

Shortly after Menard was found, Topsham police arrested Kristin Phillips, 35, of Brunswick. Phillips was operating a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis, and Waltz said an “investigation of the physical evidence” linked her car to the crash scene.

Phillips was charged with a Class C felonies of operating under the influence and causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a personal-injury accident, and violating conditions of reason.

She was released on a $1,400 cash bail and was scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Superior Court in Portland Sept. 19.