Brunswick Downtown Association to host BBQ, games

BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick Downtown Association’s annual community barbecue will take place on the Town Mall Saturday, June 24, from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

“Celebrity grillers” will serve up hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, cookies, and fruit for $5 per adult and $3 for children under 5 years old.

Games, tractor-train rides, two fire trucks, and music by American roots musician Emilia Dahin will sprinkle the Mall throughout the afternoon. Free gelato form Maine Street’s Gelato Fiasco will be provided, courtesy of Sunnybrook and Avita of Brunswick.

The event is co-sponsored by Hannaford, Ray Labbe & Sons, Remax Riverside, The Highlands, Performance Food Service, Sunnybrook and Avita of Brunswick, and Lowe’s.