Brunswick Democrats to host MLK Jr. Day dinner

BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick Democratic Town Committee will host the 6th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day pasta supper to benefit the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program on Monday, Jan. 16, from 5-7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 15 Pleasant St.

Bowdoin College post-doctoral fellow Holly Donahue Singh and Public Radio contributor and author Deepak Singh will give remarks on their experiences of inequality and the difference between the United States and India.

The homemade meal will include vegetarian and gluten-free options, as well as dessert and coffee. Adults are encouraged to pay a $10 minimum entry free; children under age 10 eat for free. All members of the community are invited to attend.