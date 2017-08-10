Brunswick dealership still moving, but not to Topsham

BRUNSWICK — After plans to move to Topsham fell through, Tucker Ford will stay in Brunswick, a contractor confirmed this week.

But the car dealership won’t remain on Pleasant Street.

In February, managing partner Bob Esposito said he had purchased 17 acres next to the Topsham Fair Mall, where he planned a new two-story, 25,000-square-foot dealership.

Esposito could not be reached Wednesday, although Kerri Bickford, who spoke on behalf of Priority Real Estate and contractor Jim Howard, said Tuesday that Esposito is instead moving the business to Cooks Corner off Bath Road.

She declined to provide details about the new location.

Those details include whether Esposito intends to renovate or demolish an existing building, and how his final plans might differ from, or conform to, those formerly slated for Topsham.

Those plans, which he submitted to Topsham last winter, included a dealership boasting 14 service bays, three bays for heavy trucks, a car wash and a 2,500-square-foot showroom.

The change in locale will keep the business and its tax revenues in Brunswick, although still leave a hole at the current Tucker property at 157 Pleasant St.

Esposito last winter also announced makeovers for his two other dealerships, Yankee Ford in South Portland and Rockland Ford in Thomaston.

Callie Ferguson can be reached at 781-3661, ext. 100, or cferguson@theforecaster.net. Follow Callie on Twitter: @calliecferguson.