Brunswick church to break ground for events center

BRUNSWICK — A ceremonial groundbreaking for a new All Saints Parish multipurpose building will be held Sunday, Oct. 29.

The building will be constructed across the parking lot from St. John the Baptist Church and St. John’s Catholic School at 39 Pleasant St. The ceremony starts at noon, following an 11 a.m. mass, and includes refreshments and entertainment.

The structure will be about 15,000 square feet, and include amenities such as a large open space to serve as an auditorium, gymnasium, and cafeteria; a stage; a fully-equipped kitchen; a music room; a meeting room; an Adoration chapel; restrooms and locker rooms; and family bathrooms.