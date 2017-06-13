Brunswick boys' lax, Mt. Ararat baseball last teams standing entering regional finals

Mt. Ararat’s Steven Schuman handles the ball during the Eagles’ 11-8 loss to Lewiston in last week’s Class A North quarterfinal.

The postseason action came fast and furious last week and left in its wake only a handful of survivors.

With just days remaining in the spring sports season, here’s a look at who’s left and what’s to come:

Tennis

Brunswick’s girls’ tennis team got to the Class A state final, but ran into a team that simply doesn’t lose. Ever.

The Dragons, ranked third in Class A North, advanced by defeating No. 6 Messalonskee (5-0) in the quarterfinals, second-seeded Hampden Academy (4-1) in the semifinals and No. 1 Lewiston (3-2) in the regional final. Saturday, however, Brunswick couldn’t solve Falmouth, which won its 157th consecutive match and 10th straight state title, 5-0.

Kira Wolpow gave Kate Kelley a run at first singles, but lost in three sets, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-7 (1). Anna Parker lost to Meredith Kelley at second singles (1-6, 2-6). Cassie Ridge lost a close match to Amanda Watson at third singles, 6-7 (7), 4-6).

At first singles, Katharine Kunhardt and Sabrina Smith lost, 2-6, 1-6, to Mary Hyland and Mia Cooney. Rae Bamberger and Lea Scrapchansky gave Maddy Joyce and Grace Dimick a run at second doubles before losing, 6-3, 0-6, 4-6.

Brunswick finished 13-3.

The Dragons boys’ team wasn’t able to join the girls at states. After a perfect regular season and after earning the top seed in Class A North, Brunswick ousted No. 4 Mt. Blue (4-1) in the semifinals, but in the regional final, the Dragons lost, 3-2, to Lewiston to finish 13-1.

Baseball

Mt. Ararat’s baseball team made a surprising run to the Class A North Final and was still alive at press time.

The Eagles, seeded seventh in the region, downed No. 10 Messalonskee, 3-1, in the preliminary round, then upset second-ranked Brewer (3-2) in the quarterfinals and third-seeded Edward Little (4-2) in the semifinals. Mt. Ararat (11-8) advanced to battle defending state champion and No. 4 seed Bangor (14-4) in the regional final. The Rams won the regular season meeting, 10-0, at home, May 12.

If the Eagles pulled off another upset and advanced, they’d play either Falmouth (17-1) or Cheverus (17-1) in the Class A state final Saturday in Augusta.

Morse, the No. 7 seed in Class B South, was upset, 3-1, by 10th-ranked Mountain Valley in the preliminary round to finish 11-6.

Boys’ lacrosse

Brunswick’s defending regional champion boys’ lacrosse team found itself two wins from a state title at press time.

The Dragons, the top seed in Class A North, had no trouble with eighth-ranked Windham, 15-7, in the quarterfinals. Brunswick was pushed by familiar playoff foe, fourth-seeded Cheverus, in the semifinals, but pulled away in the second half for a 12-8 win to set up a date with second-ranked Lewiston (10-4) in Wednesday’s regional final. The Dragons swept the Blue Devils this season, winning, 16-5, in Lewiston and 15-8 at home.

If Brunswick advanced to the state final for the third year in a row, it would battle Scarborough (11-2) in a rematch of last year’s championship game (won by the Red Storm, 18-10), or face Thornton Academy (13-1) Saturday at 10 a.m., at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

Mt. Ararat, ranked seventh in Class A North, was ousted, 11-8, by No. 2 Lewiston in its quarterfinal to finish 6-7.

In Class B North, Morse, ranked ninth, was eliminated, 14-11, by No. 8 Winslow in a preliminary round contest to wind up 4-9.

Girls’ lacrosse

On the girls’ side, Morse, ranked second in Class B North, had to go to overtime to survive No. 7 Freeport’s upset bid in the quarterfinals, 10-9. The Shipbuilders were then eliminated, 10-9, by third-ranked Oceanside in the semifinals to wind up 11-3.

In Class A North, Brunswick, the No. 7 seed, lost, 16-4, to second-seeded Windham in the quarterfinals to finish 5-8.

Softball

Morse’s softball team got to the Class B South semifinals before losing.

The Shipbuilders, seeded seventh in the region, dispatched No. 10 Maranacook, 16-4, in the preliminary round and upset second-seeded Oak Hill (9-4) in the quarterfinals, before losing, 5-4, at No. 3 Fryeburg Academy, in Saturday’s semifinal round to wind up 14-5.

Mt. Ararat, ranked eighth in Class A North, fell in the preliminary round, 3-2, to visiting Cony, to end the year 10-7.

Track

Brunswick and Mt. Ararat sent athletes to the outdoor track New England championship meet in Norwell, Massachusetts Saturday.

The Dragons got a 15th-place finish from Seth White in the boys’ 100 (11.47 seconds). Samuel Cenescar was 18th in the boys’ high jump (6 feet). Brunswick’s 4×100 relay team (Jack Harvey, Jaznel Burns, Hunter Parker and White) came in 15th (44.33).

Mt. Ararat’s Wyley Fitzpatrick came in 25th in the girls’ 400 (1 minute, 00.50 seconds). The Eagles’ boys’ 4×800 relay team (Cameron Meier, Eagan Eldridge, Devin Hoskins and Jonas Loden Kemper) finished 24th (8:30.34). Hunter Beebe didn’t score in the boys’ high jump.