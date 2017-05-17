Brunswick assistant town manager resigns

BRUNSWICK — After serving in the job for less than a year and a half, Derek Scrapchansky resigned as assistant town manager May 12.

Town Manager John Elridge said Scrapchansky gave notice May 2 and left voluntarily.

“(Derek) has been instrumental in several initiatives and his many contributions are greatly appreciated,” Eldridge said in an email. “I consider him a colleague and a friend and I wish him the best.”

Scrapchansky did not respond to several requests for interviews.

Eldridge said Monday that the town has yet to start looking for Scrapchansky’s replacement. In the meantime, his responsibilities have been reassigned. Scrapchansky offered to help with projects in the period before his replacement is hired, Eldridge added.

Scrapchansky was hired in December 2015, after the town eliminated the position of assistant town clerk to create funding for the assistant town manager position.

When he was hired, then-Town Council Chairwoman Sarah Brayman said, “Scrapchansky) brings a fresh view to Town Hall, and I think he will be a great benefit.”

Before taking a job in municipal government, Scrapchansky served for 25 years as a U.S. Navy commander and was stationed at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station from 2007-2009.

Scrapchansky held a range of town responsibilities, overseeing issues in personnel, facilities, and information technology, according to Eldridge.

He also oversaw several projects, including the re-establishment of the Riverside Cemetery Association, and staffed the Human Rights task Force.

For the 2017 fiscal year, his salary was $87,741.

Recently, Scrapchansky was working with police and other town officials to prepare the town for the legalization of retail marijuana sales. Earlier this month, he said he and the group were consulting with local and out-of-state lawmakers, policy experts, and law enforcement to have information and language ready for Brunswick’s elected officials to decide how to regulate sales of the now-legal recreational drug.

The council voted Monday to extend its emergency moratorium on marijuana retail sales for another 180 days. It is waiting to draft local regulations until the Legislature creates state rules, expected by early next year.

Brunswick Town Hall