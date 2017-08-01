Brunswick airport gets $2M-plus for hangar

BRUNSWICK — Brunswick Executive Airport will receive more than $2 million in federal funds for improvements to one of its hangars.

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Angus King, I-Maine, announced Monday that funding will come from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Military Airport Program, specifically for work at Hanger 5.

The airport was formally part of Brunswick Naval Air Station, which was decommissioned in 2011 and has since been redeveloped into a private airport and business campus.