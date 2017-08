BRUNSWICK — CHANS Home Health & Hospice will offer free flu-shot clinics in the Mid-Coast region over the next three months.

A full schedule of clinics and locations is available at www.midcoasthealth.com/wellness/flu/.

Vaccinations will also be offered 9 a.m.-noon every Friday from Sept. 15-Nov. 17 at the Mid Coast Senior Health Center, 58 Baribeau Drive.

Flu-shot recipients must be older than 6 months. For more information, call 729-6782.