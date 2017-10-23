Browntail moth information session planned in Falmouth

FALMOUTH — Learn more about browntail moths and the expected hot zones for the 2018 season during an information session scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at Falmouth Elementary School.

The goal of the session is to create a cooperative, responsible solution to the problem with help from the state, the town and private homeowners. One way to assist is for residents to fill out forms provided by the state to help track browntail moth caterpillars.

To get an official form, email Dave.Struble@Maine.gov or fill in the online form at the Maine Forest Service website.