Bridge work means overnight closures on Falmouth Road

FALMOUTH — Overnight detours on Falmouth Road are slated to begin Monday, July 24, when the Maine Department of Transportation starts work on Allen’s Bridge.

The road will be closed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. weekdays until the project is completed. During the day the road will continue to be fully open to two-way traffic.

The bridge carries traffic over the east branch of the Piscataqua River, near the intersections of Falmouth and Leighton roads.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Jay Reynolds, the town’s director of public works, at 781-3919.