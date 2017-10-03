Breen, lawmakers to hold local office hours

FALMOUTH — State Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, will hold a series of office hours for District 25 residents this fall.

The goal is to give residents a chance to meet with their elected officials and discuss legislative and state government matters. No appointment is necessary and all are welcome to attend, ask questions and get answers.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Nov. 4, Breen will be at the Westbrook Community Center, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 10, and Wednesday, Nov. 15, Breen and State Rep. Dale Denno, D-Cumberland, will be at the Prince Memorial Library in Cumberland, 5-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17, and Tuesday, Nov. 28, Breen will be at the Gray Public Library, 5-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 19, and Tuesday, Nov. 7, Breen and State Rep. Teresa Pierce, D-Falmouth, will be at the Falmouth Memorial Library, 5-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28, Breen and State Rep. Janice Cooper, D-Yarmouth, will be at the Merrill Memorial Library in Yarmouth, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Breen and Cooper will also be at the library on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 5-7:30 p.m.