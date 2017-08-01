Boy injured in Harpswell ATV crash

HARPSWELL — A 15-year-old Connecticut boy received serious injuries Saturday when he was thrown from an ATV while not wearing a helmet.

The teenager had been standing at the back roll bar of the ATV when the driver, another 15-year-old boy, from Florida, who was also not wearing a helmet, hit the shoulder of road at the corner of Middle Road and Cross Road, according to a statement from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. A third passenger, a 13-year-old male from Harpswell, sat in the passengers seat and was wearing a helmet.

The four-wheeler went off the road and threw the boy who was standing into a tree. Cundy’s Harbor rescue services and Sheriff’s Deputy Jay Ward responded at 2:05 p.m., and the injured boy was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland with serious, non-life threatening injuries, according to sheriff’s office.