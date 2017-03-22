Bowl for Kids' Sake returns in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK — Big Brothers Big Sisters Bath/Brunswick is seeking teams for its annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1.

Businesses, students, and community members can form teams and register online at firstgiving.com/bbbsbathbrunswick to start gathering pledges.

Teams will compete from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on April 1 at Yankee Lanes in Brunswick. High school teams are invited to compete the night before at the same location, from 7-9 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Back to the 80’s.” Participants are invited to dress up and enjoy music, door prizes, and giveaways while they raise money for local youth mentoring programs.