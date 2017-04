Bowdoin’s Hannah Hirschfield looks to pass the ball during the Polar Bears’ 23-14 win over Colorado College on Senior Day Saturday. Bowdoin got seven goals and three assists from Kelsey Gallagher, whose 10 points were the second-most in program history. The Polar Bears improved to 10-4 on the year with the victory.

The Bowdoin men’s lacrosse team, meanwhile, defeated Endicott, 15-9, Saturday to win on its Senior Day. The Polar Bears improved to 9-5 on the season.