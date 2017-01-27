Bowdoin hosting Girls and Women in Sports Day

The Bowdoin College athletic department is hosting its annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day celebration Sunday, Feb. 5 at Farley Field House. Kindergarten-age girls through third graders will take part from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., while fourth graders through high schoolers will go from 1:30 to 3:45 p.m. This free event is designed to introduce young women to a wide range of sports. Participants will rotate through sport stations while working with Bowdoin’s female athletes. This is an exciting opportunity to try new sports, learn and have fun. Afterwards, join Bowdoin student-athletes for pizza and snacks. FMI, egould2@bowdoin.edu.

0