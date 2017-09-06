Bowdoin gets $10M gift for Harpswell center

BRUNSWICK — Bowdoin College received a $10 million gift that will allow it to expand opportunities for students studying oceans and the environment at its Coastal Studies center in Harpswell.

Philip Schiller and Kim Gassett-Schiller donated the money to construct what a college press release Wednesday called “a state-of-the-art dry laboratory,” to be added to an existing marine lab, and “a convening center” featuring “modernized classrooms, housing and dining facilities for students, faculty and visiting scholars.”

The center will be named the Schiller Coastal Studies Center in honor of the couple’s generosity.

Gassett-Schiller is a trustee at the Rhode Island School of Design, a member of the board of directors of the Salem State Foundation, and co-chairwoman of Salem State’s first comprehensive fundraising campaign.

Phil Schiller is senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple in Cupertino, California.