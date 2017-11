Bowdoin quarterback Noah Nelson, a Falmouth High School graduate, drops back to throw during the Polar Bears’ showdown against Bates Saturday. Despite Nelson’s 302 passing yards, Bowdoin lost, 24-17.

Bowdoin’s Francisco Navarro rushes Bates quarterback Brendan Costa. The Bobcats won the CBB title for the sixth year in a row, while the Polar Bears finished the season 0-8.