Bowdoin’s Nick Vailas makes a catch during Saturday’s season-finale against Colby. Vailas had 230 receiving yards, but the Polar Bears lost to the Mules, 31-20. Bowdoin now leads the all-time series which dates to 1892, 70-50, with nine ties.

Bowdoin quarterback Noah Nelson fires a pass downfield. Nelson threw for 322 yards in defeat. The Polar Bears finished the season with an 0-9 record.