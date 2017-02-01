Bowdoin College 'troubled' by Trump order

BRUNSWICK — Bowdoin College President Clayton Rose Monday reiterated the college’s pledge to keep confidential the immigration status of students.

The statement came in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order Jan. 27 that banned admission into the country by people from seven majority Muslim nations.

“Bowdoin will continue to safeguard privacy and confidentiality, including immigration status, for members of our community,” Rose said in a blog post on the college’s website.

“Our Safety and Security personnel do not enforce immigration laws or make inquiries about the immigration status of students or employees. And, unless compelled by law, we will do nothing that would put a member of our community in this kind of jeopardy,” he said.

Rose called the executive action “deeply troubling,” and a challenge to the “fundamental values of our nation.”

His statement mirrored responses from other private Maine colleges, including Bates College and Colby College.