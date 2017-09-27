Bowdoin College program gets funding from Netflix CEO

BRUNSWICK — A Bowdoin College alumnus who co-founded Netflix has donated $5 million to his alma mater to develop a new college program.

The gift from Class of 1983 member Reed Hastings, now CEO of Netflix, goes toward THRIVE, an initiative that will “substantially transform the college experience and improve the graduation rates of low-income students, first-generation students and those students traditionally underrepresented on college campuses,” according to a Bowdoin press release.

Along with comprehensive academic programming, THRIVE offers support and skills development for involved students before matriculation. The program will additionally aid the students throughout college in order to fully take advantage of Bowdoin’s opportunities and resources.