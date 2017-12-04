Bowdoin College accepting students displaced by hurricanes

BRUNSWICK — Bowdoin College will open its doors to students who have had their education interrupted by the damage from Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria.

According to a press release, Bowdoin will allow a limited number of students to enroll at the college for the spring semester, and cover the costs of their tuition, room and board, books, winter clothing and transportation to campus. The college joins a small group of other institutions across the country who are initiating programs for those affected by the storms.

Eligible students include evacuees from the Caribbean now living in the U.S. mainland, or those still living in Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands who cannot attend their school due to difficulty with housing, transportation or finances in the wake of the storms.

The deadline for applications is Dec. 18. More information on the program is available on the college’s website.