Both referendum questions pass in Harpswell

HARPSWELL — Article 2, which asked Harpswell voters to approve the Town appropriating the sum of $50,000 from its unassigned fund balance for professional assistance with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) related matters passed with 1,488 yes votes and 328 opposing it.

The funds would be put toward proposed modifications to flood insurance rate maps, which are used to set National Flood Insurance Program rates.

Article 3, which passed with 1,544 yes votes and 239 opposing it, asked voters to authorize the Board of Selectmen to negotiate the terms of and accept delivery of an easement on a piece of privately owned property on Orr’s Island.

The easement will give the Town of Harpswell access to a culvert capable of draining water off Leeman Road.