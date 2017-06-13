Bon-Ton store in South Portland to close

SOUTH PORTLAND — The Bon-Ton Stores on Tuesday announced it will close its department store at the Maine Mall at the end of August. The closing will cost approximately 55 employees their jobs.

“Bon-Ton evaluates its store portfolio on an ongoing basis to determine our stores long-term viability,” Steve Byers, executive vice president of the Milwaukee-based chain, said in a press release. “Closing a store is never an easy decision and we would like to thank the customers who have shopped with Bon-Ton as well as our store associates for their dedication and friendly customer service to this community.”

The affected employees at the mall store will receive “career transition benefits, including severance, according to established practices and state employment service support,” the company said.

The Maine Mall store opened in 2013 in anchor space formerly occupied by Filene’s and, later, Summit Adventures.