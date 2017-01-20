Body found in Cape Elizabeth identified as missing Portland man

PORTLAND — The body of a man discovered on a Cape Elizabeth beach on Tuesday, Jan. 17, was identified Friday as a Cumberland Avenue man missing since late November 2016.

Police Lt. Robert Martin said the tentative identification of Evariste Munyensanga, 29, came as the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continues its investigation into Munyensanga’s death.

Munyensanga was last seen Nov. 18, 2016, at his home, and was reported missing three days later, Martin said. He added that Munyensanga’s death did not appear to be suspicious.

Cape Elizabeth Police Chief Neil Williams said Jan. 18 that Munyensanga’s body was discovered on Cliff House Beach off Seaview Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police then notified the medical examiner, the Maine State Police and neighboring law enforcement agencies.

Initial reports indicated the person was caucasian. “Confusion around the person’s race resulted from the condition of the body,” Martin said, expressing the department’s condolences to Munyensanga’s family and friends.

Martin asked anyone with information about Munyensanga’s disappearance to call police at 874-8524. Tips can also be made anonymously by calling 854-8584, at www.portland-police.com and clicking “Submit an Anonymous Crime Tip,” or by texting 274637 with the Keyword GOTCHA.

Munyensanga