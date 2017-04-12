Board OKs medical offices at Brunswick Landing

BRUNSWICK — The Planning Board unanimously approved final plans Tuesday for a single-story, multi-tenant medical office building at the entrance of Brunswick Landing.

Board member Robert Burgess recused himself from Tuesday’s meeting because his employer may provide financing for the project.

The entrance to the more-than 12,000-square-foot building will be off Admiral Fitch Avenue, and plans call for 43 parking spaces in an adjacent lot.

The building is part of a larger 5-acre subdivision and common development plan the Planning Board approved in 2014. The board approved a sketch plan for the subdivision in late February, but Tuesday’s approval only authorized final plans for a 1.27-acre area at the outer corner of Bath Road and Admiral Fitch Avenue.

The rest of the lots, according to project engineer Curt Neufeld, will remain wooded until the applicant, Jim Howard of Priority Real Estate in Topsham, finds tenants for the other developments.

Howard was not present Tuesday evening, but Neufeld said the intention is to build another, 15,000-square-foot medical office on the lot adjacent to Allagash Drive, and a 4,000-square-foot pharmacy on the lot beside Bath Road.

All three buildings will share a similar design because they belong to a common development plan, Neufeld said.

The board had few questions for Neufeld, although Chairman Charles Frizzle asked if the developer would consider using low-temperature, “yellowish” LED lights in parking lot to avoid the “white, bluish” glow caused by high-temperature LEDS.

Vice Chairwoman Margaret Wilson reiterated a concern she had at the sketch-plan phase that the subdivision site might contain a large amount of impervious surface, given the amount of parking typically required by medical offices.

Unlike many other zones in town, the Brunswick Landing district does not limit developers to a maximum amount of impervious surface, but “it doesn’t have to be (all) impervious surface,” Wilson said.

Neufeld said Howard would keep both issues in mind.

Design plans are also subject to an ongoing review by the Mid Coast Regional Redevelopment Authority, the body that oversees Brunswick Landing development.

Priority Real Estate signed an agreement last September to buy the property from MRRA for an undisclosed amount by or before this August, according to application materials.

Construction could being as early as the next 30 days, according to Neufeld.

Design renderings for a multi-tenant medical office building slated to be built at the corner of Bath Road and Admiral Fitch Avenue at Brunswick Landing.