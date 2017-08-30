Blue skies, Blue Angels over Brunswick

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels take off at Brunswick Executive Airport on Saturday, Aug. 26, as part of the Great State of Maine Airshow. Officials estimated more than 100,000 people enjoyed the show from inside and outside the gates. (Roger S. Duncan / For The Forecaster)

U.S. Navy Lt. Brandon Hempler, narrator of the Blue Angels performance, greets a fan Aug. 26 during the team’s show at Brunswick Executive Airport. (Roger S. Duncan / For The Forecaster)

U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over Brunswick Executive Airport on Aug. 26. (Roger S. Duncan / For The Forecaster)

Cristian Pedersen, 6, of Cheshire, Connecticut, plays with a toy jet as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly overhead at Brunswick Landing on Aug. 26. (Roger S. Duncan / For The Forecaster)