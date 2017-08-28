Blue Angels not entertainment, send wrong message

Having just suffered through four days of extreme noise, vibrations and pollution from the air show, I urge that we declare this as the last one in Brunswick. I pay taxes here and believe I have a right to a certain level of peace and health. And I don’t believe that military formation flying is sporting entertainment. War planes are just what they are – tools of war.

Whatever the touted benefits of the show – entertainment or economic gain – they are far outweighed by damaging health consequences, whether we acknowledge them or not. Letting our kids think that military flying is “fun” is likely the most dangerous game of all. Perhaps some of our veterans or our refugees from Iraq and Syria could speak this truth to power.

Let’s find another way to bring visitors to Brunswick.

Sue Stableford

Brunswick