Black Lives Matter protesters get plea deal

PORTLAND — The 17 adults charged after a July 2016 protest in support of Black Lives Matter avoided any jail time in a plea agreement reached Jan. 26.

The Cumberland County district attorney’s office said the protesters pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, a civil charge, and received unconditional discharge.

As part of the agreement, each defendant was required to pay $140 to the state’s Victim’s Compensation Program and $60 to the Restorative Justice Program. The criminal charges will be dismissed in six months if the defendants are not charged with any more crimes and meet the conditions of the agreement.

The protesters were also to meet Feb. 1 with Police Chief Michael Sauschuck and a representaive from the district attorney’s office.

The arrests happend around 10:30 p.m. July 15 after demonstrators blocked Commercial Street near Pearl Street during a protest that began about four hours earlier in Lincoln Park.