William Talley, right, of South Portland, flies a kite while standing beneath one shaped like a giant squid at the eighth annual Bug Light Kite Festival on Saturday, May 20, in South Portland. At left is Stephen White of Scarborough. The kite festival is hosted by the South Portland Historical Society.

Julianna Gotham, 9, of Kennebunk, flies a two-handed dual control kite at the 8th annual Bug Light Kite Festival on Saturday, May 20.