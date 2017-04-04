Home / News Briefs / Biddeford woman overdoses at Portland jail

Biddeford woman overdoses at Portland jail

By on April 4, 2017
  • Mail this page!
  • Delicious
  • 0

PORTLAND — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected drug overdose by a Cumberland County Jail inmate Sunday.

Danyielle Banks, 43, of Biddeford, was seen having seizures in a day room at the jail at around 4:45 p.m., Capt. Steve Butts said in a press release. She was treated with Narcan at the jail, then taken to Maine Medical Center.

Banks was released from the hospital and returned to the jail a few hours later, Butts said, and is suspected of using a controlled substance.

0
Related Items