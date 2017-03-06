Becoming American at USM in Portland

Ghazal Kayal, originally from Syria, is welcomed as a new U.S. citizen by University of Southern Maine President Glenn Cummings, left, USM Director of Multicultural Affairs Reza Jalali, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officer Alanna Reid during a naturalization ceremony Friday, March 3, at USM’s Portland campus. (Dan D’Ippolito / For The Forecaster)

Portland Police Department members present the colors as “The Star-Spangled Banner” is sung during a naturalization ceremony for 54 candidates from 26 countries Friday, March 3, at the University of Southern Maine in Portland. (Dan D’Ippolito / For The Forecaster)