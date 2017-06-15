Beck wins South Portland-Cape Elizabeth water district seat

SOUTH PORTLAND — Matthew D. Beck, who ran unopposed, won a seat Tuesday representing South Portland and Cape Elizabeth on the Portland Water District Board of Trustees.

Beck received 987 votes in South Portland and 896 votes in Cape Elizabeth to win the five-year term.

The 59-year-old South Portland resident will fill the seat previously held by Wayne Ross, who died in November 2016.

Beck has been a resident of the city for the past 26 years, is married and the father of three adult children.

He is a business representative for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 1837, working for employees of electric utilities and broadcast stations in Maine and New Hampshire.

Beck