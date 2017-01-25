Beach to Beacon to benefit Let's Go!

CAPE ELIZABETH — Let’s Go!, the childhood obesity prevention program of The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland, will be the 2017 beneficiary of the TD Beach to Beacon 10K road race.

The program was chosen by the TD Charitable Foundation of TD Bank as the recipient of an annual $30,000 award and for inclusion in future fundraising opportunities.

The Let’s Go! program works with child-care and community organizations, schools and health-care practices in Maine and New Hampshire to promote a healthy lifestyle for children, and has reached more than 220,000 children.

The beneficiary funding “will help Let’s Go! establish new partnerships to serve additional communities, create resources for new audiences such as pregnant women, and advance evaluation methods,” Dr. Tory Rogers, medical director of Let’s Go!, said in a press release.

The 20th running of the Beach to Beacon will take place Saturday, Aug. 5, at 8 a.m.