The Brunswick Downtown Associationrecognized outstanding members of the association and community at the association’s annual meeting Jan. 26. From left are, BDA Director Debora King; Ray Labbe, of Business of the Year Ray Labbe & Sons; Mark Rockwood, Volunteer of the Year; Jim Oikle, Visitor Center Volunteer of the Year; Maine State Music Theater Director Stephanie Dupale, Member of the Year recipient; and BDA Chairman Mike Feldman.

