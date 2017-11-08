Bath voters OK school bond, charter changes, street work

BATH — Voters on Tuesday by a 3-1 margin approved a construction bond for a new Morse High School, and also supported two city charter amendments and a local bond for street and sidewalk improvements.

The school bond passed in three Regional School Unit 1 communities, 3,195 to 1,020. The tallies were 1,853 to 448 in Bath, 194-43 in Arrowsic, 528-187 in Phippsburg, and 620-342 in Woolwich, according to unofficial results.

One Bath charter amendment, which passed 1,217 to 965, allows the city manager to live outside of Bath, but only with approval from a majority of the City Council. The city is searching for a permanent replacement for Bill Giroux, who left the manager position this summer.

The other charter amendment, which brings candidate nomination deadlines for city elections in agreement with new Maine law, passed 1,817 to 311.

Voters also passed a $2.8 million local bond for street and sidewalk improvements, 1,832 to 395.

The election drew 2,342 Bath residents, 34 percent of the total number of registered voters.