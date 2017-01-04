Bath viaduct project ahead of schedule

BATH — Maine Department of Transportation contractors reported Tuesday that construction of a new viaduct to carry traffic over the heart of Bath is ahead of schedule.

The work is about three weeks ahead of schedule, DOT Resident Engineer Glenn Philbrook estimated in a Tuesday press release from the agency. Out of 19 pier columns, 15 have been built, while 10 of 19 pier caps are complete, along with the first of 20 superstructure spans.

Favorable weather has helped the progress, along with “good project planning and construction techniques that include pre-fabrication of the pier caps,” which are Y-shaped structures on top of pier columns that support the bridge spans.

Motorists can anticipate daily lane closures through April, except for eastbound traffic from 3-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and westbound vehicles from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. Off-peak delays could run three to five minutes, and peak hour delays could last 10-15 minutes.

The structure will replace a viaduct that was built in 1958. It is due to open by Memorial Day. More information is available at mainedot.gov, and by signing up for email alerts.