Bath, Topsham school board incumbents unopposed

BATH — There probably won’t be any Election Day surprises in the voting results for the Regional School Unit 1 and School Administrative District 75 boards of directors.

Incumbents are running unopposed for four Topsham seats on the SAD 75 board, and for four Municipal Residence seats on the board of RSU 1.

Although all RSU 1 candidates must reside in and be registered in their municipality, the election is conducted at large, so all district voters can cast ballots for every position.

Megan Fuller is running again for Bath’s Municipal Residence position, a three-year term; Anita Brown seeks Arrowic’s position, a two-year term; William Perkins, Phippsburg, a three-year term, and Jennifer Ritch-Smith, Woolwich, a three-year term.

In SAD 75, Topsham residents Matthew Drewette-Card of Anthony Avenue, Andrea Wixom Imrie of Pinewood Drive, Jeffrey Wolkens of Meadow Road and Jane Scease of Western Avenue all seek re-election.