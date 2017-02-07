Bath, Topsham libraries invite people to share in the love

BATH — Libraries here and in Topsham are spreading the love as Valentine’s Day approaches.

Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., and Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road in Topsham, are hosting “Love Your Library” events.

Throughout the month, Patten is selling $1 red hearts. The hearts will be displayed, with proceeds helping to buy library books and materials.

The Topsham library will hold a “Love Your Library Day” from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb, 11, as a way of thanking patrons and donors.

There’ll be free gelato and coffee, thanks to Gelato Fiasco of Brunswick and Wicked Joe Coffee of Topsham. Other offerings include free raffles, crafts, Virtual Reality demonstrations, and chances to learn more about The Friends of Topsham Public Library and the Garden Volunteers.

Visit patten.lib.me.us, topshamlibrary.org, or the libraries for more information.