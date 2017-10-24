Bath teen arrested after armed threats at YMCA

BATH — Police arrested a Bath 14-year-old Monday, Oct. 23, for allegedly threatening people with a BB gun outside the Bath Area Family YMCA.

Officers responded to the Y at 3:09 p.m. after receiving a report of a someone making threats with a handgun, according to a department press release. The Y was locked down as a result of the threats.

Police found a BB gun that resembled a handgun on the teenager, who was charged with criminal threatening, booked at the Bath Police Department, and taken to the Long Creek Juvenile Development Center in South Portland.

The teenager is due at West Bath District Court Dec. 4.