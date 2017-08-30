Bath survey offers potential $50 gift certificate

BATH — A survey of the city’s downtown by Main Street Bath’s Economic Restructuring Committee offers participants a chance to win a $50 gift certificate.

Responses received by Oct. 15, including contact information, will go into a drawing for one of five Gift of Bath certificates. Although more than one member of a household can participate, only one response per person can go into the drawing.

Those wanting to enter the drawing without answering the survey can drop off or mail a note – with name, address, and contact information – to Main Street Bath Survey, 15 Commercial St., Bath, ME 04530.

The survey, posted at reachadvisors.Main-Street-Bath-2017.sgizmo.com/s3, asks people what they think of the downtown and what changes and improvements they would like to see.

The poll, last held in 2012, dates back to the 2001 establishment of Main Street Bath, director Jake Korb said in an interview Monday. Park renovations, added dining and shopping, options for live music and new events have stemmed from past surveys.

“It’s always a great way to straw poll people’s general opinions of the downtown experience as it currently is, and what they’re … wanting from that experience,” Korb said, recalling how strong support in a past survey for a downtown ice cream store led to Dot’s Ice Cream Shop opening at 160 Front St.

Since the survey’s launch a few weeks ago, Main Street Bath has nearly reached half its goal of receiving more than 1,000 responses by mid-October.

“We’re making good progress,” Korb said. “Always, the more data we have, the better.”

