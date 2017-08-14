Bath spotlights kindness for 4th year in a row

BATH — The city is devoting a day to the spirit of kindness once again this month.

Kindness Day Bath, now in its fourth year, will be celebrated along Front and Centre streets from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. The free event includes a variety of activities at interactive “kindness stations.”

Originally dubbed “Random Acts of Kindness Day,” the event was born out of an idea by Bryanna Ringrose shortly before she started her senior year at Morse High School. She was a member of Darreby Ambler’s Dream Team, whose members chose a goal and then helped each other make it happen.

Kindness Day, now run by Ambler with Jennifer McDorr, has since attracted hundreds of people every August, and expanded to include 25 kindness stations run by community groups, businesses and individuals, Ambler said Aug. 2.

Creative good deeds are also part of the mix – a free coffee line at Cafe Creme, bicycle giveaways, artists donating their framed works, and a baby-calming station run by two grandmothers, for example.

“Kindness Day gives us one day, one place, and one time to deliberately bring some kindness into our little city,” Ambler said. “Bryanna’s hope was to inspire us to do kind deeds the other 364 days.”

“Kindness Bingo” is new this year, with bingo cards featuring good-deed ideas. Six-year-old Maddie McDorr will make balloon animals, Edward McCarren will offer jokes, fiber artist Susan Mills will give out free hugs. The LifeChurch will host a popcorn station, and the Neighborhood United Church of Christ will have a community banner to paint.

Returning stations include Pat-a-Pet, a listening booth, the Wisdom Station, and baked treats from the Habitat ReStore. A Gratitude Station will allow people to record a thank-you video to send to an individual to whom they feel grateful.

Alison Freeman and the Montsweagers will offer music, and an open mic will be available for local musicians after noon.

Log onto the Kindness Day Bath Facebook page for more information.

Alex Lear can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 113 or alear@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @learics.

Maddie McDorr, 6, will make and give away balloon animals during Kindness Day Bath on Saturday, Aug. 19.