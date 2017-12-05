Bath shipyard nets $44M Navy contract

BATH — Bath Iron Works was awarded a $44.3 million modification on a previously granted contract, the offices of U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King announced Monday.

The funds will go toward continuing integrated planning yard services for ships of the Arleigh Burke and Oliver Hazard Perry classes.

“This announcement is welcome news for the hardworking men and women at Bath Iron Works,” the senators said in a joint statement. “These contracts show the Navy’s commitment to BIW and its confidence in the shipyard’s highly skilled employees, who are vital to our state’s economy and to our nation’s security.”