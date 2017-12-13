Bath reminds downtown properties to remove snow

BATH — With not-so-great weather, comes great responsibility.

The city is reminding people who own or occupy downtown property that it is their responsibility to remove ice and snow from sidewalks at their locations, as well as icicles hanging over sidewalks and streets.

Bath’s street ordinance calls for snow to be removed within four hours of a storm’s end during the day, or before 10 a.m. the following day if the storm ends after dark, except on Sundays. Snow removal at night or Sundays is not required.

If the entire sidewalk width cannot be cleared, a clear path at least 4 inches wide is allowed. Call the city codes enforcement office at 443-8334 for more information.