Bath Police Beat: Sept. 8

9/3, time not given. Melissa Fanning, 36, of Union Street, was arrested on a warrant by Officer John Dietlin on Union Street.
9/4 at 1:22 a.m. Christine Blackwell, 27, of Lincoln Street, was arrested by Officer Nick Green on Lincoln Street on charges of domestic violence assault and violation of condition of release.
8/28 Ranada Freeman, 36, of Dana Mill Road, Woolwich, was issued a summons Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Front Street on a charge of theft.
8/28 Andrew Pinkham, 37, of Middle Street, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin at an undisclosed location on a charge of theft.
8/31 Kendra Bailey, 57, of Overmiller Drive, was issued a summons by Officer Mark Steele on Chandler Drive on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
9/1 Tyler Hillis, 20, of Valley Road, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin at an undisclosed location on a charge of use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
8/29 at 1:15 p.m. Fire alarm on Wright Drive.
8/29 at 3:45 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Commercial and King streets.
8/29 at 5:42 p.m. Line down on Russell Street.
8/30 at 11:41 a.m. Fire alarm on High Street.
8/31 at 2:45 p.m. Fire alarm on Wright Street.
9/1 at 5:13 p.m. Standby for Brunswick.
9/2 at 12:26 a.m. Electrical issue on Andrews Road.
9/3 at 12:05 a.m. Fire alarm on Richardson Street.
Bath emergency medical services responded to 47 calls between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3.
0 comments