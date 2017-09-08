Bath Police Beat: Sept. 8

Arrests

9/3, time not given. Melissa Fanning, 36, of Union Street, was arrested on a warrant by Officer John Dietlin on Union Street.

9/4 at 1:22 a.m. Christine Blackwell, 27, of Lincoln Street, was arrested by Officer Nick Green on Lincoln Street on charges of domestic violence assault and violation of condition of release.

Summonses

8/28 Ranada Freeman, 36, of Dana Mill Road, Woolwich, was issued a summons Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Front Street on a charge of theft.

8/28 Andrew Pinkham, 37, of Middle Street, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin at an undisclosed location on a charge of theft.

8/31 Kendra Bailey, 57, of Overmiller Drive, was issued a summons by Officer Mark Steele on Chandler Drive on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

9/1 Tyler Hillis, 20, of Valley Road, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin at an undisclosed location on a charge of use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fire calls

8/29 at 1:15 p.m. Fire alarm on Wright Drive.

8/29 at 3:45 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Commercial and King streets.

8/29 at 5:42 p.m. Line down on Russell Street.

8/30 at 11:41 a.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

8/31 at 2:45 p.m. Fire alarm on Wright Street.

9/1 at 5:13 p.m. Standby for Brunswick.

9/2 at 12:26 a.m. Electrical issue on Andrews Road.

9/3 at 12:05 a.m. Fire alarm on Richardson Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 47 calls between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3.