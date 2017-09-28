Bath Police Beat: Sept. 29

Arrests

9/20 at 11 p.m. Isaac Aldrich, 34, of Bickford Drive, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Water Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/23 at 8:35 p.m. Eric Bolden, 48, of Court Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Court Street on a charge of probation violation.

Summonses

9/21 Charity Dimillo, 43, of Delaware Court, Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Olson on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

9/18 at 4:34 p.m. Smoke alarm on Washington Street.

9/19 at 11:48 a.m. Unpermitted burn on Mechanic Street.

9/19 at 5:30 p.m. Smoke alarm on Union Street.

9/19 at 3:26 a.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

9/20 at 9:09 p.m. Alarm assistance on Front Street.

9/21 at 12:42 p.m. Alarm malfunction on High Street.

9/22 at 4:42 p.m. Carbon monoxide check on Middle Street.

9/22 at 6:18 p.m. Alarm malfunction on Old Bath Road.

9/23 at 12:23 a.m. Smoke alarm on Park Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 35 calls between Sept. 18-24.