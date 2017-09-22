Bath Police Beat: Sept. 22

Arrests

9/14 at 9:04 p.m. Edwin Melvin, 47, of Cobb Road, was arrested by Cpl. Garrett Olson at an undisclosed location on charges of operating under the influence and violation of conditions of release.

9/16 at 4 p.m. Kevin Watrous, 35, of Heath Lane, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Court Street on an outstanding warrant.

9/16 at 4 p.m. Jerald Smith, 28, of Bath, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Court Street on a charge of operating with an expired license more than 90 days.

Summonses

9/13 Hunter Lofthus, 29, of Andrews Road, was issued a summons by Officer Nick Green on Andrews Road on a charge of violation of conditions of release.

9/17 Jonathan Rose, 19, of Central Avenue, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Court Street on charges of operating without a license and attaching false plates.

Fire calls

9/13 at 11:36 a.m. Smoke alarm on Centre Street.

9/14 at 3:52 a.m. Fire alarm on Old Brunswick Road.

9/15 at 1:19 p.m. Rescue assist on State Road.

9/17 at 8:27 a.m. Mulch fire on Chandler Drive.

9/17 at 9:31 a.m. Rescue assist on Floral Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 28 calls between Sept. 11-17.