Bath Police Beat: Sept. 15

Arrests

9/5 at 3:44 p.m. Jason Baucom, 33, of High Street, was arrested by Officer Eric Bryan on High Street on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution.

9/5 at 3:44 p.m. Jessica Bennett, 35, of High Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on High Street on a warrant and issued a summons on a charge of refusing to submit to apprehension or detention.

9/5 at 7:40 p.m. Jeffrey Cote, 49, of Middle Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick on a charge of probation violation.

9/6 at 9:46 p.m. Ryan Powell, 21, of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, was arrested by Cpl. Jason Aucoin at an undisclosed location on a charge of operating under the influence (marijuana).

9/7 at 7:36 p.m. Penny Spencer, 53, of Granite Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin at an undisclosed location on a warrant and on a charge of probation violation.

9/9, time not listed. Gene Perry, 40, of Eider Road, Harpswell, was arrested by Cpl. Jason Aucoin in West Bath on four warrants and issued a summons on a charge of violation of condition of release.

Summonses

9/4 Glad Kombo, 20, of Godfrey Street, Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Nick Green on Leeman Highway on a charge of criminal speed.

9/5 Jason Baucom, 33, of High Street, was issued a summons by Officer Nick Green on Leeman Highway on a charge of theft.

9/8 Joshua Kane, 25, of Smoke House Lane, Harpswell, was issued a summons by Cpl. Garrett Olson on Windjammer Way on charges of assault and obstructing the report of a crime.

Fire calls

9/4 at 3:23 p.m. Smoke investigation on Washington Street.

9/9 at 9:13 a.m. Elevator emergency on Whiskeag Road.

9/9 at 9:42 a.m. Traffic assignment on U.S. Route 1 North.

9/10 at 11:18 a.m. Traffic assignment on U.S. Route 1 South.

9/10 at 3:32 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bedford and Lincoln streets.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 38 calls between Sept. 4–10.