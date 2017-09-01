Bath Police Beat: Sept. 1

Arrests

8/22 at 1:23 p.m. Thomas Coffill, 45, of Oak Street, was arrested by Officer Richard Ross on Commercial Street on a probation hold and on a charge of domestic violence assault, and issued a summons on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/25 at 8:36 a.m. Randy Aldrich, 39, of Washington Street, was arrested on a warrant by Cpl. Garrett Olson at an undisclosed location.

8/25 at 5:30 p.m. Jason Baucom, 33, of High Street, was arrested on a warrant by Officer John Dietlin on Court Street.

8/25 at 11:04 p.m. Michael Washburn, 39, of High Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on High Street on a charge of violation of condition of release.

8/26 at 2:12 a.m. Scott Ryan, 28, of Windjammer Way, was arrested by Officer Nick Green on Pine Street on a charge of aggravated assault.

Summonses

8/21 Two 14-year-old males, both of Bath, were issued summonses by Officer John Dietlin on Oak Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

8/23 A 12-year-old female, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Brett McIntire on Chandler Drive on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/25 David Stinson, 38, of Washington Street, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on High Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

8/27 A 15-year-old male, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Central Avenue on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening.

Fire calls

8/22 at 6:35 p.m. Water rescue on Commercial Street.

8/24 at 5:53 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at High and Pine streets.

8/25 at 9 a.m. Fire alarm on Wright Drive.

8/25 at 12:39 a.m. Fire alarm on Wright Drive.

8/26 at 7 a.m. Smoke alarm on Denny Road.

8/26 at 4:15 p.m. Unpermitted burn on High Street.

8/26 at 5:07 p.m. Smoke alarm on Redlon Road.

8/27 at 7:58 a.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

8/27 at 10:41 p.m. Tree down on Old Brunswick Road.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 29 calls between Aug. 21-27.